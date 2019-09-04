Jury.Online Token (JOT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $608.00

Jury.Online Token (CURRENCY:JOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Jury.Online Token has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. One Jury.Online Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Jury.Online Token has a market cap of $65,273.00 and $608.00 worth of Jury.Online Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jury.Online Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009615 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00208537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.01269703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00086599 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017027 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020260 BTC.

Jury.Online Token Profile

Jury.Online Token’s total supply is 18,601,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,867,364 tokens. Jury.Online Token’s official message board is medium.com/@Jury.Online. The official website for Jury.Online Token is jury.online.

Buying and Selling Jury.Online Token

Jury.Online Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jury.Online Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jury.Online Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jury.Online Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jury.Online Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jury.Online Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.