Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Million

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2019

Equities analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) will post $3.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.19 million and the highest is $4.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $12.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.91 million to $15.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $61.97 million, with estimates ranging from $35.08 million to $94.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KALA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $9.00 target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Kala Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Shares of KALA stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.77. The company had a trading volume of 391,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,407. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49. The company has a market cap of $136.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 542.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,237,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 248,287 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,684,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after purchasing an additional 283,747 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA)

