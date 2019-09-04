Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.27

Shares of Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.27 and traded as low as $3.20. Karelian Diamond Resources shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 24,461 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43.

In other news, insider Richard Conroy acquired 150,000 shares of Karelian Diamond Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

About Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR)

Karelian Diamond Resources plc engages in the discovery, evaluation, and development of diamond deposits in Finland. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area.

