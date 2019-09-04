KBC Group NV Sells 4,082 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,306,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2,577.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 248,103 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.33, for a total transaction of $30,102,336.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,069 shares in the company, valued at $18,571,861.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $262,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,680,472.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,466 shares of company stock valued at $30,933,783 in the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.19. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.70 and a 12-month high of $123.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 77.09%.

EXR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.04.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.