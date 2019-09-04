Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Buys 24,874 Shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 98.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,874 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 146,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,485 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens set a $42.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $33.42. 431,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,425. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.87 and its 200-day moving average is $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

