Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 344,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 656,104 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Extreme Networks worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 184,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 198,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 482,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub lowered Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

EXTR traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $6.66. The company had a trading volume of 13,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,646. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. Extreme Networks, Inc has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $797.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.23 and a beta of 1.64.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $252.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

