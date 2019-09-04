Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $2.51 Million Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on AerCap from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup set a $61.00 target price on AerCap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.14.

AER traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.72. 37,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,023. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.84. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

