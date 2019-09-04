Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $4.18 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 36.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.6% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 245,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 21.3% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $1,835,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,091,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO R. Mark Graf sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.44, for a total transaction of $441,493.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,663 shares of company stock worth $2,534,291 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,586. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.36 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.21. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

DFS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.35.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

