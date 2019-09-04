Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Invests $4.63 Million in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 165,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,633,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Kontoor Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

In related news, Director Richard Carucci bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.15 per share, for a total transaction of $165,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.96 per share, for a total transaction of $251,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

KTB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

KTB traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $35.00. The company had a trading volume of 223,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,716. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $25.78 and a 12-month high of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $609.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.40%.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.