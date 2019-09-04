Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 368,370 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 368,370 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Parsley Energy worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,483,510 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $163,731,000 after acquiring an additional 571,136 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,810,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $131,440,000 after acquiring an additional 138,131 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,219,727 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $99,227,000 after acquiring an additional 201,760 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,703,000 after acquiring an additional 443,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,545,123 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,120,000 after acquiring an additional 232,581 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Parsley Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.95.

Parsley Energy stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.23. Parsley Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $31.05.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.53 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

