Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 422,365 Shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 422,365 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of TRI Pointe Group worth $2,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 438.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in TRI Pointe Group by 107.1% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in TRI Pointe Group in the first quarter valued at $179,000.

TRI Pointe Group stock traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $14.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.06. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $14.73.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $692.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.33 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TPH. Zacks Investment Research cut TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet cut TRI Pointe Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

