Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 58.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683,330 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLYA. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 353.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter worth $127,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 25,970 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLYA shares. SunTrust Banks set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Playa Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

PLYA traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.72. 10,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,196. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a 1 year low of $5.98 and a 1 year high of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.71 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts NV will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

