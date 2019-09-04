Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.66

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and traded as high as $7.25. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 3,001 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $63.67 million, a PE ratio of 76.03 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.65 and its 200-day moving average is $7.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Farmers National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,209 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Farmers National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Kentucky First Federal Bancorp

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

