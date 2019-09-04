KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) will post sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.67 billion and the lowest is $1.64 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $6.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $6.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for KeyCorp.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

KEY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Nomura set a $18.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $34.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,663.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $225,046.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 156,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 83,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.22. 7,103,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,965,748. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KeyCorp (KEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.