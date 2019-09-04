KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KLAC. BidaskClub upgraded KLA-Tencor from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $144.75.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $149.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. KLA-Tencor has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $150.39.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 60.86% and a net margin of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA-Tencor will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. KLA-Tencor’s payout ratio is currently 35.46%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.62, for a total value of $605,850.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,109,451.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $205,427.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,969 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in KLA-Tencor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 560.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.