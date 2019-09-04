Komet Resources (CVE:KMT) Trading Down 9.1%

Komet Resources Inc (CVE:KMT) shares dropped 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, approximately 70,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 48,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.92.

About Komet Resources (CVE:KMT)

Komet Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in West Africa. The company owns a 100% interest in the Guiro-Diouga gold mining property located in northern Burkina Faso; and the Dabia South permit that covers 35 square kilometers located in the gold-mining camp of Kéniéba, Republic of Mali.

