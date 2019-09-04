Korea Investment CORP Has $252.22 Million Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,608,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,800 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.1% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.11% of Cisco Systems worth $252,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 11,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 51,901 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,841,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,938,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,713,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $200.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.73. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $77,141.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. West sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,833.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,925 shares of company stock worth $1,227,506. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $50.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price target on Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

