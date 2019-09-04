Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,788,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 133,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.11% of Suncor Energy worth $55,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 28.3% during the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 10.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 34.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 39.9% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. ValuEngine raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, GMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.48.

SU traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,800,199. The company has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.81 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.62.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.15 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.321 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.00%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.