Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Position Reduced by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,087,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.93% of Korn Ferry worth $43,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Korn Ferry by 1,403.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter worth $336,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Shares of KFY stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,933. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $36.68 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.64.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $490.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

