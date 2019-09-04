KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Hits $1.56

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. KuCoin Shares has a total market cap of $137.56 million and approximately $17.65 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares token can currently be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00014814 BTC on major exchanges.

About KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares’ launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 178,086,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,086,720 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin.

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KuCoin Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

