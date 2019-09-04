La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Receives $15.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LJPC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $27.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

LJPC traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.11. 448,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,195. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.91. The firm has a market cap of $249.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.17.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.12). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 891.53% and a negative return on equity of 715.12%. The company had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 63,657.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 901.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 74.6% in the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

