Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEG shares. Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Leggett & Platt stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.77. 788,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,855. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $33.48 and a 12 month high of $46.57.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 25.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.3% in the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

