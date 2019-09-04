LEOcoin (LEO) Price Tops $0.0224

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. LEOcoin has a market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $634.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LEOcoin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One LEOcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including C-CEX, TOPBTC, Bit-Z and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LEOcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,616.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.13 or 0.01670314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.89 or 0.02799585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.94 or 0.00640653 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.58 or 0.00693810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00010474 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00063924 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.16 or 0.00425829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00008872 BTC.

LEOcoin Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 129,367,839 coins and its circulating supply is 121,010,421 coins. The official website for LEOcoin is www.leocoin.org. LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LEOcoin Coin Trading

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, C-CEX, Livecoin, Bit-Z and LEOxChange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LEOcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LEOcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LEOcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LEOcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.