Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) to Issue $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Leon’s Furniture Ltd. (TSE:LNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of LNF opened at C$15.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 12.06. Leon’s Furniture has a fifty-two week low of C$14.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.37.

In other Leon’s Furniture news, insider Antomel Limited sold 1,535,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.25, for a total value of C$23,415,948.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,548,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,865,723.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNF shares. Desjardins boosted their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Leon’s Furniture from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Leon’s Furniture Company Profile

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. It also offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and insurance products.

