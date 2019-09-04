Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Pearl River Capital LLC

Pearl River Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,953 shares during the quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 6 Meridian grew its position in Life Storage by 2.4% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Life Storage by 1.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Life Storage by 0.8% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Life Storage by 5.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LSI traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $105.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,503. Life Storage Inc has a 12-month low of $88.92 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.54). Life Storage had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $145.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Life Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Life Storage Inc will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles E. Lannon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $206,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,124,060.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $315,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,485,608.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $679,690. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird raised Life Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Raymond James raised Life Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Life Storage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.56.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 750 storage facilities in 28 states and Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

