LiteDoge (LDOGE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $77.00

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded up 24.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. LiteDoge has a market capitalization of $248,271.00 and approximately $77.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LiteDoge has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One LiteDoge coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LiteDoge alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,734.10 or 2.13895415 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00023930 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000849 BTC.

LiteDoge Coin Profile

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 15,315,176,581 coins. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteDoge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteDoge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiteDoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteDoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.