Loews Corp Makes New Investment in Aecom (NYSE:ACM)

Loews Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aecom (NYSE:ACM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,469 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aecom by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,593,426 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $403,316,000 after purchasing an additional 254,349 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Aecom by 0.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,695,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,706,000 after buying an additional 182,800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Aecom by 37.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 665,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,737,000 after buying an additional 180,061 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aecom during the second quarter worth about $4,432,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Aecom by 87.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 93,627 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACM traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 40,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.74. Aecom has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $38.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.30.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. Aecom had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Aecom’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aecom will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aecom in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Aecom from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Aecom from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised Aecom from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

