Loews Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD)

Loews Corp reduced its stake in shares of Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp’s holdings in Jeld-Wen were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jeld-Wen in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Jeld-Wen during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 1,572.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Jeld-Wen during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

Jeld-Wen stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.67. 4,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.66. Jeld-Wen Holding Inc has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.60.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jeld-Wen Holding Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JELD. Zacks Investment Research cut Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Jeld-Wen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley set a $21.00 target price on Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 target price on Jeld-Wen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a report on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

