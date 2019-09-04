Loews Corp Sells 336,000 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Loews Corp trimmed its stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 28.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 830,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 336,000 shares during the quarter. Flex accounts for about 0.1% of Loews Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Loews Corp’s holdings in Flex were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 33.6% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Flex by 6.4% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Flex by 1.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, CFO Christopher Collier sold 12,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $123,872.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,118,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,745,623.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Francois Barbier sold 19,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $188,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,902 shares of company stock worth $1,487,783 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.71. The stock had a trading volume of 163,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,060. Flex Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Flex had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.38.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

