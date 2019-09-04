Loews Corp Sells 602 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Loews Corp lowered its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Loews Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in R. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 69,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 309,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $107,014.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,739.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on R shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Ryder System to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Ryder System from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered Ryder System from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,789. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.61. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.80 and a 12-month high of $79.95. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. Ryder System had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.69%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

