Loews Corp Trims Stake in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Loews Corp decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Loews Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,472,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,691,080,000 after buying an additional 2,601,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,537 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,042,479,000 after purchasing an additional 524,246 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,623,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $457,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,535 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,423,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $443,835,000 after purchasing an additional 927,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $208,191,000 after purchasing an additional 516,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO G Michael Sievert sold 9,324 shares of T-Mobile Us stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $703,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 533,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,314,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,965. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 1 year low of $59.96 and a 1 year high of $85.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average is $75.04.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub upgraded T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HSBC set a $85.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

