Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,325,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 672,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,767,000 after buying an additional 384,555 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,061,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,049,234,000 after buying an additional 378,132 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1,982.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 347,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,335,000 after buying an additional 331,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,134,000. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.42. The stock had a trading volume of 22,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,127. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $77.72 and a 12 month high of $101.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.28%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.44.

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 16,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total value of $1,388,297.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,778.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Wiehoff sold 8,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $721,124.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,499.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

