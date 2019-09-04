Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 744,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,083 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $57,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,859,642,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,704 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7,471.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,771,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,402 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 449,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,259,000 after purchasing an additional 809,199 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,697,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,433,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,903,000 after purchasing an additional 587,387 shares during the period. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.39. 2,713,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,993,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $289.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average of $76.28. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

