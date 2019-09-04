Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $93,517,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its holdings in Autodesk by 30.4% in the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,228,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $347,288,000 after purchasing an additional 519,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 28.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,249,141 shares of the software company’s stock worth $366,384,000 after purchasing an additional 492,665 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Autodesk by 17.8% in the second quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,986,803 shares of the software company’s stock worth $323,650,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in Autodesk by 364.0% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 365,694 shares of the software company’s stock worth $56,983,000 after purchasing an additional 286,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.48.

In related news, Director Crawford W. Beveridge sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $161,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.54, for a total transaction of $213,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,109,297. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ADSK traded up $3.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,046. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $178.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1,316.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

