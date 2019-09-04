Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,950 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 19,942,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $580,320,000 after purchasing an additional 884,418 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970,293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $493,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,200,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,023 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163,211 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,149,000 after purchasing an additional 81,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,911,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,050,000 after purchasing an additional 189,050 shares during the last quarter. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EPD stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 40,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,534. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $23.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.86. The firm has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.57 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPD. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

