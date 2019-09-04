Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Makes New $39,000 Investment in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNP. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 39.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 7.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 162,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 14,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd by 3.5% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 34,926 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:RNP traded up $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $24.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.23. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $23.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Company Profile

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

