Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 25.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $12,823,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Texas Instruments by 122.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,487,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,834,000 after buying an additional 819,965 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 133.9% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 910,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,450,000 after buying an additional 521,088 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 89.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,093,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,032,000 after buying an additional 517,285 shares during the period. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at $44,773,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Charter Equity raised Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.71.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.11. The stock had a trading volume of 101,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072,165. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $87.70 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.25% and a net margin of 34.98%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

In other news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 76,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.02, for a total transaction of $9,796,474.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,116,836.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $793,040.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,003,107.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,251,117 shares of company stock valued at $159,473,823. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

