Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 700 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,675 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Apache were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Apache by 66.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Apache by 4,074.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Apache by 49.9% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Apache during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Apache during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APA traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. 119,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,405,107. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.84. Apache Co. has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $50.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apache from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apache from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.61.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

