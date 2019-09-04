Loungers (LON:LGRS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $200.00

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 200 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.67), with a volume of 21885 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 204 ($2.67).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Loungers in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 205.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19.

Loungers (LON:LGRS)

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. It operates 146 cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

