LPA Group PLC (LON:LPA) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10

LPA Group PLC (LON:LPA) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LPA opened at GBX 94 ($1.23) on Wednesday. LPA Group has a 12-month low of GBX 85 ($1.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 118 ($1.54). The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 million and a PE ratio of 15.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 99.59.

Separately, FinnCap initiated coverage on shares of LPA Group in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “corporate” rating and a GBX 131 ($1.71) price target for the company.

About LPA Group

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets industrial electrical and electronic accessories for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers LED lighting products and solutions, such as LED rail tunnel lights, step light with integrated drive electronics, reading lights, power supply units, flood and detrainment lights, and emergency lights; smart light controlling units, rail compliant LED tubes, customized LED down lights with integrated drive electronics, and imperium LED highbay; LumiBatten, a LED linear luminaire; LumiTray, a LED retrofit gear tray; and LED lighting solutions.

