LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.05% of LPL Financial worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 610.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.89. 9,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,516. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $89.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.14.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.12. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $1,486,751.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,716,566.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total value of $358,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,665.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,477 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

LPLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.13 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on LPL Financial from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.19.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

