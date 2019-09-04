LPL Financial LLC Buys 5,235 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,200,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 4.73% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $37,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 85.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 52.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,530.5% in the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,859. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $24.74 and a 12-month high of $32.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.57.

