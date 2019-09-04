LPL Financial LLC Buys 85,647 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 633,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $31,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,239,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,806,000 after purchasing an additional 178,341 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,772,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,281,000 after purchasing an additional 67,726 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,350,000 after purchasing an additional 93,802 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 561,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 79,173 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 498,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,097,000 after purchasing an additional 50,263 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,109. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.41 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $50.48.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

