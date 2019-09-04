LPL Financial LLC Buys 9,924 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,924 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.57% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $44,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after buying an additional 44,229 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,792,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $184,000.

Shares of VONG stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,403. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $124.90 and a 12-month high of $168.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.44.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.