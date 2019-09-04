LPL Financial LLC Has $27.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,777 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.45% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $27,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 66,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, reaching $101.60. 270 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,550. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.43 and a 200-day moving average of $99.69. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $81.19 and a twelve month high of $104.62.

