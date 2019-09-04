LPL Financial LLC Has $42.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 787,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,340 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.33% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $42,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,036,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $327,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $245,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $3,609,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $951,000.

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.75. 11,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,221. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.97. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $53.86.

