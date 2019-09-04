LPL Financial LLC Sells 93,047 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 93,047 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.77% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF worth $30,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.69. The company had a trading volume of 9,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,911. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.52. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $54.22.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

