LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,456,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,470 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF worth $39,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,718,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,929,000 after buying an additional 40,394 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 29,429 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 664,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,753,000 after buying an additional 32,283 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FVC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.48. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,059. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.71 and its 200-day moving average is $26.70. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.71 and a 12-month high of $29.47.

