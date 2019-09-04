LSV Asset Management Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

LSV Asset Management lessened its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,531,000 after purchasing an additional 49,932 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $544,229,000 after buying an additional 244,266 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $167.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $154.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $180.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

In related news, COO John C. May II sold 16,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $2,687,742.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,882,365.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John C. May II sold 5,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $888,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,382,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.26. 22,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,526. The firm has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $171.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.08 and a 200 day moving average of $157.62.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

