LSV Asset Management Purchases New Shares in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock traded down $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $128.51. 4,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,691. Lithia Motors Inc has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $139.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.18 and a 200 day moving average of $110.83.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.08. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.02%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Buckingham Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.44.

In related news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total transaction of $59,103.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,659.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total value of $97,445.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,321.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

